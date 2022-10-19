Miri court orders man charged with voluntarily causing hurt to undergo mental observation

MIRI (Oct 19): A man charged with voluntarily causing hurt to his mother was ordered by the Sessions Court here today to undergo mental observation at the Sentosa Hospital in Kuching.

Judge Amir Shah Amir Hassan issued the order after allowing an application by deputy public prosecutor Nur Asfa Jannah Mohamad Ariff Irwani for Ting Jeng Jiak, 27, of Waterfront Commercial Centre here to be sent to the hospital for mental observation.

Ting was charged under Section 324 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 326A of the same code, which carries a jail term of up to 10 years, or a fine, or caning, or any two of such punishments, upon conviction.

Ting is alleged to have committed the offence by puncturing his 56-year-old mother’s left arm with a pen at a house at Jalan Acorus 7A, Taman Delight Utama Off Jalan Airport here around 9am on Oct 17, this year.

No plea was taken from Ting and the court set Nov 25 for further mention of the case.