Penampang housebreaking gang busted, three nabbed

PENAMPANG (Oct 19): Police have crippled a wanted gang who was believed to be involved in 20 housebreaking cases in Penampang and surrounding areas.

Penampang police chief Deputy Superintendent Mohd Haris Ibrahim said the three suspects, aged between 18 and 23, were nabbed by police following a series of raids in Penampang and Kota Kinabalu on Oct 14.

“The suspects were believed to have been involved in 20 housebreaking cases with losses amounting to RM125,000,” he told a press conference at the Penampang police headquarters here on Wednesday.

Haris said the arrests were made following months of police investigation into the movement of the Gang Taufiq.

“All the three suspects are former convicts and we believe they have been active since early January this year.

“One of the suspects was released in December 2021 and we believe the gang was then formed not long after,” he said.

According to Mohd Haris, the suspects broke into houses or apartments during the night or in the evening when no one was at home.

“They stole jewellery, electronic items such as handphones, iPad, computer tabs and cash worth about RM125,000.

“The stolen items were sold to pawn shops or exchanged for drugs,” said Mohd Haris.

Two of the suspects were positive of drug abuse and all of them have been remanded for investigation under Section 457 of the Penal Code for housebreaking.