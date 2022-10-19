Pertama Digital appoints Razman as new board member

KUCHING: Pertama Digital Bhd (Pertama Digital) recently announced the appointment of Tunku Syed Razman ibni Tunku Syed Idrus Al-Qadri (Tunku Syed Razman) as an independent and non-executive director of Pertama Digital’s board.

Tunku Syed Razman is the seventh Tunku Besar of Tampin, Negeri Sembilan.

He was appointed as an Honorary Colonel in the Malaysian Territorial Army (Wataniah) in 2020 and is also the Royal Patron of the International Islamic College (a subsidiary of UIAM) and Patron of the Tunku Besar Tampin Foundation alongside as the Royal Patron of the Rotary Club of Tampin, District 3300.

Tunku Syed Razman is also actively involved in business where he is the chairman and shareholder of various companies including Greater Tampin Auto Sdn Bhd (a Honda Car dealership), Usaha Maju Auto Sdn Bhd (a second Malaysian national car dealership) and Citra Majujaya Sdn Bhd, a property development company in Negeri Sembilan.

He is also the chairman of the Malaysia-Saudi Arabia Business Council (MSBC) since 2017.

Additionally, Tunku Syed Razman is also the chairman of Gembox Holdings Sdn Bhd, a company which amongst its business array is involved in the upcoming tourism hub in Vision City, Nilai, Negeri Sembilan.

He is also the chairman of MediScan Laboratory Sdn Bhd, a medical diagnostic company that offers a comprehensive range of laboratory services including biochemistry, haematology, immunology and urinalysis to private medical practitioners, hospitals and other health care organisations in the Klang Valley and the southern states of peninsula Malaysia.

“We welcome Tunku Syed Razman to the board of Pertama Digital and we look forward to having him share his wealth of experiences and to bring us to greater heights,” Pertama Digital’s director of strategy Saify Akhtar said.

“As the chairman of the Malaysian-Saudi Arabia Business Council (MSBC), we hope to penetrate into the middle east markets with our digital solutions and across neighbouring regions.

“We can expect growth further across the world as we actively plan and expand our reach.”

Pertama Digital chairman Tun Datuk Seri Zaki Bin Tun Azmi added that they welcome Tunku Syed Razman to the board and look forward to him sharing his vast experiences for the benefit of Pertama Digital.