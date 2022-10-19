Placing age limit on candidacy tantamount to discrimination, could taint democratic process, says Don

KUCHING (Oct 19): Age should not be a factor to stop those willing and capable of serving the country from contesting either state or parliamentary seats, said Assoc Prof Dr Muzaffar Syah Mallow.

The Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia Syariah and Law faculty lecturer said suggestions for an age limit should not be entertained as it could be considered discrimination and taint the democratic process.

“No one should be denied of their basic right to contest for election or to become our prime minister just because of their age. Growing old is part and parcel of everybody’s life. Using old age as an excuse to discriminate anyone should not be allowed,” he said in a statement today.

“The time has come for us to stand up against age discrimination. There have been many wild theories that people of a certain age are incapable to perform certain responsibilities or duties like young people.”

He pointed out many older citizens still have the physical energy and mental fitness for responsibilities most younger people are unable and unwilling to handle.

He cited former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who at age 96 still has the ability to be deeply involved in the country’s politics.

He said who would have ever imagined that at the age of 93, Dr Mahathir was able to win the 14th general election and becomes prime minister for a second time.

He added this clearly indicated age should not be an obstacle to contribute to the nation.

“The time has come for our country to have a clear and strong law on such an issue. The government can consider creating specific laws or make amendments to any existing law to address this particular issue,” he said.

He suggested the government look at the Unites States’ Age Discrimination in Employment Act of 1967 – a labour law that forbids employment discrimination against anyone at least 40 years of age.

Muzaffar said instead of an age limit to stand for election, the country should strongly consider limiting elected representatives at federal and state level to two or three terms.

This would allow more Malaysians to stand for public office, he said.

“By having this term limit, it would also ensure no individual is able to hold power for a very long time, which could expose them to the risk of abuse of power, corruption, and other misconduct.

“At the same, allowing new faces to become our representatives in our Parliament or state assemblies would allow more new and fresh ideas to come in for the development and progress of our nation,” he said.