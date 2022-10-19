Police to call Tommy Thomas, PSM’s Jeyakumar to record statement

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 18): The Royal Malaysia Police (RMN) will be calling former Attorney General Tan Sri Tommy Thomas for allegedly touching on racial issues in a forum, last month and Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) chairman Dr Michael Jeyakumar Devaraj to assist in the investigation.

RMN secretary Datuk Noorsiah Saaduddin said the two would be called to have their conversation recorded soon.

“The investigation will be conducted by the Bukit Aman Classified Crime Investigation Unit and CID in accordance with Section 505 (c) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” he said in a statement last night.

It was previously reported, the police received a report about Tommy on his speech at the forum titled Dark Forces Towards GE15 held on Sept 17 organised by the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Chinese Chamber of Commerce here.

Both of them were among the panelists at the forum. – Bernama