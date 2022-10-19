Sabah’s first pop up pet market in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: The first pop up pet market in Sabah will be held at Tanjung Aru Marine Ecosystem Center (TAME) here from this Friday to Sunday.

Pet lovers will be able to discover a wealth of pet products, artisan goods, yummy food and beverage, fun interactive pet activities and exciting pet gatherings at the market.

There will also be pet make-up session, pet painting session (Van Doggogh) and a veterinarian will be on hand to discuss topics like emergency services.

There will also be special pet breed gatherings and pet owners can meet other pet parents from all over Kota Kinabalu that own the same breed and celebrate the joy that pets bring into their live. Furthermore, the event’s organizer – Million Dollar Pet Marketing – will be

collaborating with local animal shelters to shed light on stray animal adoptions.

This adoption campaign aims to help homeless strays to find forever homes and raise fund and supplies for animal shelters. At the same time promote and encourage “Responsible Pet Ownership”.

Million Dollar Pet Marketing is founded by two pet enthusiasts (Amanda Yong and Yee Keh Wei). Yee Keh Wei is an experienced and dedicated pet boutique owner.

One of the objectives of Paw Up Market is to promote and encourage “Responsible Pet Ownership” and inspire all pet lovers to be active agents of change in theirs

communities.

The two dedicated founders hope to improve animal welfare, end stray animal over-population, pet abandonment and animal cruelty.

Another Paw Up Market’s objective is to help SMEs from pet industry to recover from the pandemic as it has bogged down almost every aspect of pet industry, such as pet food retail, pet grooming, and etc.

Paw Up Market aims to end animal hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition.

As such, it is collaborating with four animals shelters – Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA KK), Borneo Animal Welfare Society, Shelter of Hope Penampang and International Aid for the Protection & Welfare of Animals (IAPWA Borneo). Booths for food donation and adoption drive will be set up during the event.

Paw Up Market is pleading to the public to lend a helping hand so that the animal shelters can purchase food supplies for the strays.

The Borneo Post, See Hua Daily News and Utusan Borneo are the official media partners of the Paw Up Market.

For more details, please visit Paw Up Market’s official Facebook & Instagram account – Paw Up Market.