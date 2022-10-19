Tiong: Govt to continue giving out grants through Unifor

SIBU (Oct 19): The government will continue to give out grants through the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) to build inclusivity and togetherness among the people of various races and religions.

Bintulu incumbent MP Dato Sri Tiong King Sing said togetherness in terms of religious development between Muslims and non-Muslims in Sarawak would give birth to a society that is friendly to each other, hence avoiding prejudices that could cause division.

“Hopefully, the spirit of togetherness and inclusiveness that we want to instill in the thoughts and behavior of every Malaysian will lead to understanding and unity between the people of multiple races and religions and also between the people in the peninsula, Sabah and Sarawak,” he added.

His speech was read by his representative Johnny Ling during the presentation of grants to four churches and temples at Persatuan Panganut Da Wang premises in Sungai Menyan today.

Unifor director Richard Lon and chairman of Persatuan Penganut Da Wang Sungai Menyan Kapitan Kong Kim Hong were among those present.

Tiong said the establishment of Unifor was one of the concrete steps taken by the Sarawak government to channel aids to non-Muslim on the basis that non-Muslims also need the protection and care of the government.

Since its establishment in 2017, Unifor had approved an allocation of RM215 million to build or repair houses of worship for non-Muslim religions, RM30 million for mission schools and RM10 million for administrative purposes.