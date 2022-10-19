Unusual, suspicious spike in voters in Keningau

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 19): Parti Solidariti Tanahairku (STARSABAH) has found it shocking to learn that there is a very unusual spike in the number of voters in Keningau following a revelation by fellow GRS party, Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP), about a surge in voter numbers in Sabah.

Its president, Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, said that he came to learn that the increase in the Keningau parliamentary constituency was over 70 per cent.

“This is very unusual and suspicious,” he said.

He disclosed that the number of voters in Keningau parliamentary was 51,777 in 2018 but jumped to 87,371 in 2022, making it a 70.7 per cent increase.

He also said that he was informed the number of U18 in Keningau parliamentary was less than 8,000.

“There’s no way we can have an increase of over 30,000 in just less than five years. Something is wrong,” he said.

Earlier, SAPP made a shocking revelation about the spike in voter numbers in Sabah.

It pointed out that the electoral roll released by the Election Commission (EC) revealed a 53.9 per cent increase in new voters, from 1,064, 686 in 2008 to 1,638,806 this year, prompting its president, Datuk Seri Panglima Yong Teck Lee to suspect that the surge could be due to a high number of dubious voters that came about from the Project IC scandal.

Yong reportedly claimed that based on a preliminary review of the 2022 election roll, many of the new voters were aged above 30 years old while some in their 60s.

He also found it suspicious to see so many middle-aged people as newly registered voters.

Jeffrey shared Yong’s concern and demanded the authorities to investigate immediately.

“Sabahans voters are equally shocked by this revelation. They demand answers from the authorities and their immediate action,” he said.