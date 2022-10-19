US congressional candidate shares sex video online as part of election campaign

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 19): A US congressional candidate is trending on video platform Pornhub after releasing his sex video on the website to promote his manifesto.

Titled Bucket List Bonanza, the 13-minute long video shows Manhattan congressional candidate Mike Itkis having sex with adult film star Nicole Sage, New York Post reported.

According to Pornhub’s communications team, there were over 700,000 searches for “Mike Itkis” and “Nicole Sage” on the platform between October 13 and 17.

Speaking to the portal, Itkis said his rise on the porn site is proof that his manifesto of pro-sex policies is popular.

“It is definitive proof that the political issues I am bringing up are relevant to a lot of people in our country,” he said.

Seen as an underdog in the race, Itkis added that the purpose of the explicit video was “to bring awareness to many unresolved issues regarding sexual behavior in our society.”

“Our laws still emphasise marriage as the most appropriate context for sexual activity, and a lot of laws on the books, such as those prohibiting adultery and sex work, are simply wrong for a society where half of the adult population is not married,” he said.

A former US Army Reserve, Itkis has to receive any backlash for the video. However, he said the Army Reserve has opened an investigation into the matter.

“I can conclusively state that the video has not harmed our national security in any way,” Itkis added, noting that he would not be making another video. – Malay Mail