Water supply disruption at KKIA until Oct 26

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 19): Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) is currently facing water supply disruption due to maintenance work at the Moyog Water Treatment Plant until Oct 26.

Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad in a tweet said that during this period the food and beverage outlets at the airport will be using disposable tableware as part of efforts to conserve water.

“But don’t worry, our food selection is as plentiful and delicious as always,” it said.

Meanwhile, Jabatan Air Negeri Sabah in a statement said the maintenance works done by the department at the water plant will cause around 8 per cent temporary reduction in treated water production from 185 to 170 million litres per day.

The statement said customers in affected areas namely in Kota Kinabalu, Penampang and Putatan will experience low water pressure until the maintenance work is done.

Among the affected areas are the Terminal 1 of the KKIA, KK City City Centre, Kepayan, Tanjung Aru, Kadazandusun Cultural Association Sabah Cultural Village, Signal Hill, Likas, Kolombong, Donggongan, Country Height Apartments, Beverly Hills Apartments, and Kampung Ketiau.

“Customers in the affected areas are advised to store sufficient water and use water thriftily. For enquiries, please call our 24-hour careline at 088-326888,” it said. – Bernama