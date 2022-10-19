Welfare recipients from Indian community in Sarawak asked to apply for business grants

KUCHING (Oct 19): Members of the Indian community in Sarawak receiving welfare assistance have been asked to apply for grants to help run their businesses such as food manufacturing and sewing.

Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said the lumpsum grant of RM5,000 for Wellbest Entrepreneurs comes under the Economic Development Programme.

She said currently no one from the Indian community has applied for the aid to purchase equipment for their businesses.

“This programme has been specially prepared for welfare assistance recipients to run small businesses such as selling traditional Indian food and so on.

“Therefore, the department hopes that the recipients who have the skills can apply for this assistance,” she said during the Sejambak Kasih Deepavali 2022 here yesterday.

The programme seeks to ease the financial burden of welfare aid recipients during Deepavali.

A total of 50 recipients from Kuching were each presented with cash aid as well as a hamper donated by Petronas Sarawak.

Fatimah said from January to September this year, the Welfare Department channelled over RM184.418 million in monthly assistance to 52,751 recipients throughout Sarawak.

Among those present were Deputy Minister for Women, Childhood and

Community Development I (Women and Childhood Development) Datuk Rosey Yunus and Deputy Minister for Women, Childhood and Community Development II (Community Wellbeing Development) Mohamad Razi Sitam.