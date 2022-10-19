Has Wetrom applied to join Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat?

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 19): Bandau assemblyman Datuk Wetrom Bahanda is believed to have applied to join Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) after quitting Bersatu.

Pictures of Wetrom with KDM president Datuk Peter Anthony and filling up the party’s membership application form have gone viral.

Wetrom told The Vibes that he will be making an official announcement about the viral photos soon.

It was believed that Wetrom would be contesting the Kota Marudu parliamentary seat in the upcoming general election on a KDM ticket.

He recently announced his departure from Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS).

Last Saturday, a video of Wetrom announcing his intention to contest the Kota Marudu seat on a Warisan ticket was shared on social media.

Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal welcomed his decision to join the party but did not confirm about putting him as a candidate in Kota Marudu.

In the last Sabah snap polls, Wetrom won the newly introduced Bandau seat with 5,863 votes (3,363 majority) under the Perikatan Nasional logo.

He was appointed as the Assistant Minister to the Chief Minister after GRS formed the new state government.

PBS president Datuk Dr Maximus Ongkili has been the Kota Marudu MP since 1995.