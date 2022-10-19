Women’s group collecting petition signatures to urge ban on child marriages

KUCHING (Oct 19): Sarawak Women for Women Society (SWWS) is gathering petition signatures to call on the government to ban child marriages in Sarawak.

Those interested to sign the petition can do it at the entrance of the ‘Breaking Our Silence’ exhibition by #bukansalahkamek at the Old Court House here from now until the end of the exhibition on Oct 31.

Volunteers at the exhibition will assist the public from 11am to 8pm during the exhibition period.

SWWS said the signatures collected in the petition will be presented to the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly (DUN).

‘Breaking Our Silence’ is part of SWWS #bukansalahkamek Stop Sexual Violence Campaign, which aims to break the silence on sexual harassment and sexual violence in Sarawak.

SWWS is a non-governmental, non-profit organisation dedicated to the promotion of women’s equality and elimination of violence against women and children.

For more information on SWWS and its activities, visit https://sarswws.org/.