Ahsmon: Kuching police ready to face GE15, possible flash floods

KUCHING (Oct 20): The district police here are ready to face the 15th general election (GE15) and possible flash floods by mobilising 1,398 personnel, said Kuching district police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah.

Speaking to reporters after the district police’s monthly assembly this morning, Ahsmon said this may be the first time that the district police will face an election and the possibility of flash floods at the same time.

“We have identified 23 premises that may be used as polling stations and flood relief centres in the event of flash floods in the district,” he said.

He added that these premises were identified based on their records of being previously used as polling stations and and flood relief centres.

Ahsmon said proper attention and planning are needed if these premises are utilised in both events.

“We hope that it will not happen and are fully prepared if it does,” he added.

However, he said the number of premises may change as the Election Commission (EC) has yet to make any official announcement on the locations of polling stations during GE15.

During the assembly, Ahsmon announced that the district’s crime index has seen a decrease which reflects the district police’s commitment to serve and safeguard Kuching people.

“This will also build the confidence of the public towards the police,” he added.

He also said this year, the district’s Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) has opened 1,556 investigation papers and arrested 1,759 suspects which are the highest among all the police districts in Sarawak.

“So far this year, we the district’s NCID has also seized RM500,050 worth of drugs,” he added.