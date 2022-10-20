Chinese schools in Miri, Sibu, Sarikei receive state grants

MIRI (Oct 20): Two independent Chinese schools here received allocations totalling over RM1.5 million from the Sarawak government today.

The allocations were presented to the two schools by Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian in a ceremony held at SM Pei Min.

Riam Road Secondary School (RRSS) received RM824,166 while SM Pei Min received RM708,096.

Present to receive the allocations on behalf of the schools was the chairman of RRSS board of directors Dato Sri Law Kiu Kiong, and SM Pei Min board of directors chairman Khor Ooi Long.

Dr Sim, who is also Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government, said the allocation is part of the annual grant for Chinese primary and secondary schools throughout Sarawak.

He said the grant allocation was first initiated by former chief minister the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem in 2013.

It was then carried on by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg with a funding of RM12 million this year.

According to Dr Sim, the grant allocation is prioritised for the reconstruction of school buildings.

“In Sarawak, Chinese education is for all races, and this is why the state government wants to help the schools,” he said.

Also present at the ceremony was Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting, and SUPP Senadin secretary Cr Jeffery Phang.

Meanwhile in Sibu, five Chinese independent schools in Sibu and one in Sarikei received similar grants totalling some RM3.54 million.

The five schools in Sibu are Citizen Middle School, SM Guong Ming, SM Wong Nai Siong, Khian Hin Middle School and Catholic High School, while the school in Sarikei is Ming Lik Secondary School.

Sarawak United Association of Chinese School Boards of Management (Sha Dong Zong) secretary Kong Chung Ming symbolically presented the funds to representatives of each school, witnessed by Dr Sim, at SM Wong Nai Siong here.

In his speech, Dr Sim praised the Chinese independent school boards and staff for their commitment and dedication in providing education to the students and also for the development of the schools.

“Chinese education is not the sole duty of one generation, but is a continuous responsibility for generations to come.

“Therefore, we need everyone to continue to work hard for our future generations,” he said, adding that the state government will continue to provide assistance to ensure that the Chinese independent schools will continue to grow,” he said.

Also present at the event were Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Michael Tiang; Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng and Sibu Municipal Council chairman Clarence Ting.