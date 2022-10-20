Construction industry reforms, Nancy back as minister among wishes of S’wak associations

KUCHING (Oct 20): Two Sarawak-based associations have high expectations from the new federal government after the 15th General Election.

Sarawak Building and Civil Engineering Contractors Association (SBCECA) chairman James Ha hoped that a stable federal government could be formed in order to introduce structural reforms to bring the construction industry to new heights.

“I hope the new federal government will implement policies that will directly support the construction industry, and simplify the intake of foreign workers with lower levy and shorter waiting time frame,” he said when contacted.

He said the new government should also look into immediate assistance for contractors, including waiver of six months liquidated ascertained damages (LAD) for late completion of projects.

Consideration should also be given for automatic granting of extension of time for six months for delayed projects, he added.

He also suggested an ex-gratia payment of between 15 and 20 per cent of a project’s contract sum, in addition to the variation of price (VOP) allowance, to support contractors in facing rising costs.

In general, he believed that more development funds should be allocated to Sarawak and for projects subject to open tender.

He also wants the new federal government to cut expenditure by 30 per cent through downsizing the number of ministries and public services, as well as tackling corruption at all levels.

For Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta) Sarawak Chapter chairman Oscar Choo, he has high regard for the performance of Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Dato Sri Nancy Shukri.

He believes Nancy should be given the opportunity to serve in the federal Cabinet again after the 15th General Election as she had played a critical role in the recovery of the tourism sector from the onslaught of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Reinstate Dato Sri Nancy Shukri (in the federal Cabinet) to continue her good work. She has done well,” he said when asked what his expectation for the new federal government.