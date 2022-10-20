Contractor charged with killing maid granted bail

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 20): A contractor who is jointly charged with his wife with killing their 28-year-old maid last year succeeded in getting a bail at the High Court here on Thursday.

Justice Leonard David Shim granted RM30,000 bail with RM10,000 deposit with two local sureties to Mohammad Ambree Yunos @ Unos, pending disposal of the latter’s case.

The case of the applicant and his engineer spouse Etiqah Siti Noorashikeen Mohd Sulong has not been transferred to the High Court here for their plea be recorded.

In granting the bail, the court had imposed several conditions on the applicant namely his passport and travel documents to be surrendered to the Magistrate’s Court and no inter-state traveling without leave of court.

The applicant was also ordered to report to the Penampang police station at noon every Monday and not to tamper with the prosecution’s witnesses.

The judge further ordered for an electronic device to be attached to the applicant in the Magistrate’s or an appropriate court when Section 388A of the Criminal Procedure Code is enforced.

Mohammad Ambree, 40, and Etiqah Siti Noorashikeen, 33, were charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code which provides for the death sentence upon conviction.

The couple was accused of killing the maid at the third floor of a house at Jalan Lintas Lido in Penampang between December 10 and 13, 2021.

No plea was taken from both Mohammad Ambree and Etiqah when their case was brought to court on December 29, 2021.

On March 31, Mohammad Ambree’s wife had failed in her bid to apply for bail at the High Court here.

However, on April 26, she succeeded in her appeal against the High Court’s verdict and was released on RM30,000 bail with one local surety also with conditions.

The conditions imposed were her passport or any travel document will be surrendered to the Magistrate’s Court here and she will report to a police station once a week, pending disposal of the case.

Meanwhile, in the Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, Mohammad Ambree was given a discharge not amounting to an acquittal from a charge of threatening his wife allegedly committed two years ago.

Magistrate Stephanie Sherron Abbie made the order on Mohammad Ambree when his case came up for continuation of trial.

Earlier, Mohammad Ambree’s wife cum the complainant in this case informed the court that she wanted to withdraw her report against her husband for the second time.

Mohammad Ambree had allegedly committed the offence in a house at Taman Sri Juta of Jalan Kepayan at 2pm on April 26, 2020

Counsel Ram Singh, Kimberly Ye and Chen Wen Jye represented Mohammad Ambree.