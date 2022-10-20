Cuepacs welcomes S’wak govt proposal to merge water authorities

SIBU (Oct 20): Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) welcomes the Sarawak government’s proposal to merge the four water supply authorities in the state into one to be known as Sarawak Water Board (SWB).

Its president Dato Adnan Mat said the merger would make the water board more competitive in providing services to the people.

“Also, the welfare of the staff will remain a priority for the government,” he said in a statement.

Adnan was commenting on the rumours that Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB), Kuching Water Board (KWB), Sibu Water Board (SWB) and Laku Management Sdn Bhd (Laku) would be privatised.

The initial move raised concern among the workers about their fate if the privatisation exercise were to go ahead, especially in terms of their welfare and job security.

In the event that privatisation is to go ahead, Adnan said the existing benefits of the staff would be reduced and there might also be job reduction.

‘It is also feared that full privatisation would increase the water tariff in the future especially when privatisation is all about making profit,” he added.

As such, Adnan commended the state government for making the timely decision to merge the four main water supply authorities under one entity.

“We are also grateful to Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and his government for always willing to accept Cuepacs’s views in every negotiation including this water issue,” he said.