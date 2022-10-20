DAP’s Kasthuri Patto declines to defend Batu Kawan in GE15, to make way for next generation

GEORGE TOWN (Oct 20): Two-term Batu Kawan incumbent Kasthuriraani Patto today announced her decision not to contest the parliamentary seat in the coming general election.

She said it was the hardest decision in her life, but she would not change her mind.

“I wish to announce that I am stepping down gracefully and not contesting in the coming elections to make way for future leaders in the DAP and for Malaysia and I will be forever indebted to the party for providing me a platform to serve people and nation two terms as Member of Parliament for Batu Kawan,” she told a news conference at the state DAP headquarters here.

“There have been rumours that I have been dropped but this is not the case as I am stepping down on my own accord and account,” she said.

She said the party leadership had tried to persuade her otherwise but she will not be budging from this decision.

She also said the DAP is “family” to her as she had been “born into” the party.

Currently the DAP deputy secretary of international affairs, Kasthuriraani said she will be focusing on human rights issues, namely abolishing the death penalty, criminalising child marriages, gender inclusivity, civil liberties and social justice for all on a different platform.

Better known as Kasthuri, the 43-year-old was a member of the Parliamentary Special Select Committee for International Affairs and was elected as president of Parliamentarians for Global Action in her last term as MP.

She thanked DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang and party leaders Lim Guan Eng, Anthony Loke, Chow Kon Yeow and Chong Eng and Batu Kawan voters for supporting her as an elected representative these past two terms.

She also credited the late Karpal Singh for her electoral debut.

“It has been a true privilege to have served in my constituency under the DAP flag and I wish only the best to my beloved party and Pakatan Harapan to steer Malaysia to reach her full potential as a Malaysia for all Malaysians,” she said. – Malay Mail