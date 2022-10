KUCHING (Oct 19): Malaysians will head to the polls on Nov 19 for the 15th General Election (GE15) that is poised to be a tight contest among coalitions with Barisan Nasional (BN) gearing to reclaim the federal administration.

The polling date, which falls on a Saturday, was announced by Election Commission (EC) chairman Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh at Menara SPR in Putrajaya today.

He also said that the nomination date will be on Nov 5 while early voting has been fixed on Nov 15.

MORE TO COME