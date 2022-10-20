Fadillah: Two-week campaign period for GE15 sufficient

KUCHING (Oct 20): The two-week campaign period for the 15th General Election (GE15) set by the Election Commission (EC) is sufficient for all contesting parties to campaign and disseminate information to voters, said Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

With the polling date of Nov 19 on a Saturday, the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chief whip hoped that this would encourage more voters to come out and vote.

“This is because Saturdays are when the majority of people from all walks of life in the country would have more free time and therefore this would allow them to go out and vote more comfortably,” he said in a statement.

The Petra Jaya incumbent believed that all contesting parties have already started going on the ground in view that this general election was expected to be called at any time.

“I trust that potential candidates for each constituency have already started to mobilise their on-the-ground activities early on.

“In this era of information technology, every candidate and party would no doubt be using social media platforms to campaign to disseminate information to voters in an instant,” he said.

Fadillah said GPS is ever ready to compete in all 31 parliamentary seats in Sarawak under its struggle for ‘Sarawak First’.

“GPS leaders have been working throughout the mandated period and will continue to go on the ground; not just to meet voters during the election campaign period.

“Our hope is that all contesting parties and candidates as well as party machinery comply with all EC guidelines and laws to ensure that the GE15 process can run smoothly,” he said.

He hoped that a stable government could be formed after GE15 for the sake of the people and a more prosperous Malaysia.

EC chairman Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh at a press conference in Putrajaya today announced that Malaysians will head to the polls on Nov 19 with nomination and early voting dates set for Nov 5 and 15 respectively.