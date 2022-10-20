Fatimah: GPS to mobilise election machinery following GE15 nomination, polling dates announcement

KUCHING (Oct 20): The announcement of nomination and polling dates for the 15th General Election (GE15) by the Election Commission (EC) today will finally allow Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to mobilise its election machinery, says Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

“Alhamdulillah, with the announcement by EC, we no longer have to guess what are the dates for nomination, polling, early voting for GE15.

“In view of this, the GPS election machinery, particularly the Women’s Wing, can now organise their strategies and activities according to these important dates,” she said in a statement.

Fatimah, who is also Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Women chief said GPS is ready to take on the general election, which will be held on Nov 19.

“As our Premier Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg had announced earlier this year, GPS is ready and just ‘nunggu bedok ajak lagi’ (waiting for the call for GE15),” she said.

The EC announced that Malaysians will head to the polls on Nov 19 with nomination and early voting dates set for Nov 5 and 15 respectively.

EC chairman Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh told a press conference at Menara SPR in Putrajaya that campaigning will run for 14 days starting from nomination day until Nov 18 at 11.59pm.