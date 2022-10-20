Former Sekong assemblyman Samsudin dies

SANDAKAN (Oct 20): Former Sekong state assemblyman Datuk Samsudin Yahya died on Thursday afternoon. He was 67.

News of his passing was shared by Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, who is also Sabah Umno chairman, on his Facebook account.

“May Allah place his soul among the righteous. My condolences to Datin Junaidah Aji and family. I hope they will stay strong in accepting his death,” he said.

It is understood that Samsudin fell unconscious on a flight to Kota Kinabalu which took off from Kuala Lumpur at about 2 pm on Thursday. The cause of death has not been determined yet.

Samsudin had represented Sekong for four terms after being elected in 2004 on a Barisan Nasional ticket. He was also the Batu Sapi Umno division chief for the 2013-2016 term.

He is survived by his wife and four children. – Bernama