GE15 airfare hike: It’s beyond Sarawak’s control, says Deputy Premier

KUCHING (Oct 20): The reported spike in airfares around polling dates for the 15th general election (GE15) is beyond Sarawak’s control, said Deputy Premier Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He said that unless the state has its own airline there is little it could do to help Sarawakians to return home to vote.

“I mean it’s very unfortunate the government doesn’t run its own airline because all these airlines are by private entities. You know who all these private people are, so the question is why do they increase the fares.

“And then what is the national responsibility? But then, they will ask you back, how Covid-19? What can we do, we can tengok saja (look only).

“So I don’t know, I mean this is a private entity unless the Sarawak government starts our own airlines.

“This issue is something that we cannot control,” he said when met by the reporters after gracing the Deepavali Light Decoration at White Cat Statue in Padungan tonight.

He was responding to the hike in prices of flight tickets during the election weekends soon after the Election Commission (EC) announced the polling dates for GE15 today.

Dr Sim, who is also Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president, also called upon Sarawakian who are eligible voters to give strong support to Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in the federal government, saying that a bigger number of GPS MPs in the federal government will bring a stronger and more assertive voice to make demands for Sarawak and its people.

“So now, it is up to the new members of parliament in future, whether they will talk about this postal vote because the current postal vote is only for selected countries.

“So, it’s up to the new MP to talk about this, whether we want to exercise postal voting in the country, like we are now in Malaysia, that’s all I can say because I’m not even an MP,” he added.

Earlier, Malay Mail reported there was a surge in prices of flight tickets during the election weekend just minutes after the EC announced the GE15 polling dates.

Many have lamented on social media, citing the flight tickets back to their hometowns during the election were expensive.

A check by The Borneo Post saw the prices for return flights from Kuala Lumpur to Kota Kinabalu for the dates 18 to 20 November 2022 are set at RM395 to RM683 per passenger at AirAsia website as at 6pm today.