GE15, Amanah, PH want Dr Dzulkefly to defend Kuala Selangor

SHAH ALAM (Oct 20): Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) want Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad to contest the Kuala Selangor parliamentary seat in the 15th general election (GE15), said Amanah deputy president Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub.

He said as GE15 is very critical, every seat counts and it was important for Dr Dzulkefly to defend the seat for PH to win.

“We are aware of Dr Dzulkefly’s good intentions to give way to younger candidates in this general election as he has brought this up before, but Amanah and Pakatan Harapan leaderships want him to defend the seat,” he said in a statement today.

Salahuddin said Amanah and PH are confident Dr Dzulkefly would be able to retain the seat based on the work he has done and the people of Kuala Selangor saw his determination in helping those in the state, including when he was the Health Minister.

“I wish him success in the upcoming general election and together we will once again carry out what is entrusted to us for the country,” he said. – Bernama