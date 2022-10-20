GE15: Idea of PBDS working with GPS still premature, says Bobby

MIRI (Oct 20): The idea of Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) cooperating with Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in the coming 15th General Election (GE15) is still premature, said its president Bobby William.

Commenting on a statement by Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, who yesterday said GPS is willing to work with any coalition or party from the Peninsular Malaysia, as long as it is not the Pakatan Harapan (PH) or the Democratic Action Party (DAP), Bobby said the Parti Pesaka Bumiputra Bersatu (PBB) vice president is entitled to his view point, and it is the prerogative of GPS government to decide who they want to form a coalition with.

“As for PBDS, the idea to cooperate or form a coalition with GPS is a premature idea,” he said.

He stressed that PBDS has always been open to collaborate with any political parties as long as they are not corrupt and do injustice to the Dayak community.

“We will not agree with any party and anyone who preaches one thing but does another. Is GPS fair to the Dayak?” he said.

Abdul Karim yesterday said GPS is willing to work with any coalition or party from Peninsular Malaysia, as long as it is not PH or DAP.