GPS youth, women wings must be aware of issues facing young S’wak voters

MIRI (Oct 20): The youth and women wings of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) have to be more aware of issues involving the young voters in Sarawak, especially in Ba Kelalan.

Consul of Romania in Sarawak Datuk Mutang Tagal, who is also a former Lawas MP, said the roles of young voters should not be viewed in isolation.

“We need to remember that issues in Ba Kelalan are not the same as issues in Lawas and issues in Lawas are not the same as issues in big cities such as Kuching.

“We must understand all these and which must be put in a database. We must ensure that young voters are not fence sitters,” he told reporters during a meeting in Lawas on Tuesday.

Mutang said the role of the young voters was crucial in ensuring that the GPS candidate in Lawas seat continues to gain their trust.

Commenting on the political scenario in Ba Kelalan, he said not all voters supported the opposition there and also not many supported GPS because the situation had changed a lot these days.

He said voters there were more interested in things that are real, things they can enjoy immediately and most importantly things that can meet their daily needs and survival.

“People are living in a stressful situation and it is not easy to be influenced by various world-class promises while the situation in our own place is still lacking, such as slow services, slow projects and so on.”

Therefore, he said issues involving young voters, especially those aged 18 to 28, had to be dealt with wisely and in accordance with a particular locality.

“Even though there are still many people not automatically registered in the Election Commission list, we should not take it for granted.

“The role of the young voters is also a determinant of GPS’ success now and in the future,” he added.