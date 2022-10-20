UPKO: GRS parties should have foreseen increase of new voters

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 20): United Progressive Kinabalu Organization (UPKO) said Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), Solidarity Party Tanah Airku (STAR) Sabah, Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) and Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) should have foreseen the sudden rise of new voters in Sabah.

UPKO Secretary General Nelson W Angang said the leaders of these Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) parties have lately expressed their worries on the problem.

“Why are they only highlighting this issue now? They should have foreseen this problem way before the implementation of the Undi-18,” he said.

Even before the implementation of Undi-18, he said UPKO had consistently through various forums and seminars organized by the Election Commission (EC) highlighted this issue.

“Though UPKO supports the implementation of Undi-18, we have time and again emphasized and highlighted the need to establish a mechanism to identify and filter out those who had obtained MyKad through dubious means and existed in the National Registration Department’s (NRD) records.” Nelson in a statement on Thursday said the 2012 Royal Commission of Enquiry (RCI) had revealed that there are illegal immigrants who obtained Malaysian identification card and voted in several general elections.

For UPKO, it was a battle fought alone in highlighting the issue of dubious citizenship. PBS, Star, PBRS and SAPP did not came forward then to show support and echo the demand for the National Registration Department (NRD) and the EC to ensure the automatic voter registration for those aged 18 and above for Sabah are genuine Malaysians. These parties were part of the federal government then and still are now.

He said the EC had explained in several of the forums that legally, they are not empowered to scrutinize NRD records which will be used to automatically register Malaysians aged 18 and above as voters in the electoral roll because that power lies with NRD.

“So these leaders who are making noise now did not do their homework then and failed to highlight and address this issue. How can you claim to lead and champion Sabah rights when you lack prudence in foreseeing this problem before?”

“That is why UPKO has been consistent and persistent in highlighting the need to recognise and acknowledge that there are four categories of foreign migrants in Sabah, i.e., (i) illegal immigrants, (ii) refugees, (iii) stateless persons and (iv) those who had obtained Malaysian identification card by dubious means.”

Nelson said the root of the huge sudden increase of new voters in the electoral roll could possibly lies with the fourth category. Therefore, it is pertinent that each of the categories to be acknowledged before workable and effective solutions can be found.

“There is no one-size-fits-all solution to this long-standing problems. The key lesson for the rest of the leaders is to comprehend the existence of the four categories. So the question remains, do they understand the differences?”