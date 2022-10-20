JPJ catches roundabout queue jumpers in Kuching, Samarahan

KUCHING (Oct 20): Traffic queue jumpers here and in Kota Samarahan were slapped with summons by the Road Transport Department (JPJ) after they were caught misusing the motorcycle lane to exit a roundabout on Oct 19.

According to a post in ‘JPJ Negeri Sarawak’ Facebook page, the ‘Ops Potong Q’ was conducted in heavy traffic areas in the city and at the roundabout near the Intan Sarawak Campus in Kota Samarahan.

When contacted, a spokesperson for the department said 20 drivers were issued summons notices during the whole operation which was conducted by the department’s Motorcycle Enforcement Unit.

He added that road users are advised to not misuse the motorcycle lanes to exit roundabouts as it is against the law as well as posing a danger to other road users especially motorcyclists.

The spokesperson also said that similar operations will be held in other locations which they have already identified.

The operation, he said, will be focused near roundabouts to catch drivers who illegally use the motorcycle lanes to exit a roundabout or junctions especially during the peak hours.

The operation will be continued until the number of queue jumpers are greatly reduced. The department also advised road users to always adhere to the traffic laws.