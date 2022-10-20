Julaihi: 3,471 out of targeted 7,000 telco towers in S’wak already up

KUCHING (Oct 20): Sarawak has already built 3,471 telecommunication (telco) towers from its target of 7,000 across the state to enhance Internet connectivity, said Datuk Julaihi Narawi.

The Minister of Utility and Telecommunication said another 1,047 telco towers are being built while efforts to put up the remaining 2,000 or so towers are ongoing.

“We target to build 7,000 telco towers throughout the state and we want telco service providers to use them all to provide services to all.

“When we said we are targeting to build 7,000 telco towers, it does not mean that they will be built overnight. The effort is ongoing and we are still doing it. Everything is in progress,” he told a press conference after launching Pustaka@SarawakEnergy, a digital resource centre at Menara Sarawak Energy here today.

According to Julaihi, many telco service users were still unaware of the Internet service transition from 3G to 4G.

“We are retiring 3G and migrating to 4G. To enjoy 4G services, users have to change their SIM card. As far as I know, telco service providers do remind their users to update their SIM card,” he said.

In his speech earlier, he said he had recently visited Long Busang in upper Belaga to test the Internet connectivity there, which is hardly available during the day time.

“We were trying our best to get connected, be it telco services or Sarawak Net but it was impossible. But when I woke at 2am, I could access Sarawak Net, probably because no one was using the Internet at the time,” he recalled.

Julaihi said the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) had a plan to put up a telco tower in Long Busang.

“I am happy with this because it is the ministry’s job to see to it that Internet coverage is provided to all.”

During the press conference, the minister said the MCMC had already approved the construction of a telco tower in Long Busang.

“A telco tower will be built in Long Busang in the near future,” he said, adding that the state government was serious in getting Sarawak better connected in terms of Internet services.

In remote areas such as Long Busang, Julaihi said the authorities would set up the Multi Operator Core Network (MOCN) to enhance Internet connectivity.

With MOCN put in place, he said even if a Celcom user could not access the telco company’s service, and if Maxis services are available, the network will switch to Maxis’.

He added that 300 telco towers in the state had already been equipped with the MOCN to enable the rural folk to be better connected.