KTS Trading treats STIHL dealers to appreciation dinner

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 20): KTS Trading Sdn Bhd treated its East Malaysia STIHL dealers to an appreciation dinner here on Wednesday.

The 30 dealers from Sabah, Sarawak and Brunei Darussalam were here for a meeting which was held from Oct 17 to 20.

KTS Group deputy managing director Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau Lee Ming who was the dinner’s guest of honour, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to all the dealers for their continuous support.

“I thank our dealers for the continued support and partnership. It is my hope that we will be able to enjoy a good market share for East Malaysia and Brunei Darussalam and STIHL continues to hold the top position in this region,” he said.

Lau added that KTS Trading Sdn Bhd has been in partnership with STIHL for 54 years where the company’s first order was chainsaws.

“At that time STIHL concentrated on selling chainsaws. But over the years the business environment has changed and the sales of chainsaw as well as the demand for the equipment changed too.

“In the past we had the market share of professional chainsaw and now its hobby saw as well as compact saw among others. Why? It’s because the logging industry in Sabah and Sarawak has reduced, so sale of professional chainsaws to the logging industry decreased.

“We are concentrating on the compact saw and while we have competition from cheaper ones, our product is one of high quality,” Lau said, adding that apart from the compact saw KTS Trading is also concentrating more on sale of power tools.

STIHL, he pointed out, has over the years focused on power tools and in order for KTS Trading to perform well as well as to continue to play a role and continue its partnership with STIHL, the company too has to change.

“And as far as KTS is concerned, like all the other businesses, we are able to change with the times,” he said.

During the dinner, KTS Trading presented long partnership awards to its dealers as well as awards to top performing dealers.

Keningau Spare Trading, Hock Chiong Lung Co, Sibu and Lip Chuan Trading Kuching received the Top Dealer Performance award while Hup Hing of Sarikei received the Best Growth Dealer award.