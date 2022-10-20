KTS unit first in Sarawak to receive FMU certification

KUCHING (Oct 20): The Segaham Forest Management Unit (FMU) is the first to be successfully certified under the Malaysian Timber Certification Council (MTCS) in Sarawak to receive the Malaysian Criteria and Indicators (MC&I) for Sustainable Forest Management (SFM) certification this year.

Under the management of Polymore Timber Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of KTS Group, Segaham FMU’s certification was granted by Sirim QAS International Sdn Bhd (Sirim) on October 4, 2022 with a validity period of five years until October 4, 2027.

The Forest Management Certification is under the Malaysian Timber Certification Scheme (MTCS) which is wholly managed and organised by Malaysian Timber Certification Council.

It is a programme for the endorsement offForest certification endorsed scheme that has been accepted as meeting the sustainable timber requirement under various European countries national policies.

According to Sirim Bhd regional director Kesvenda Kassim, the objective of the forest management certification scheme is to provide forest owners and managers with independent recognition, confirming the forest management practices at their FMU met the requirements of the best practices in sustainable forest management.

“Polymore Timber, as one of the subsidiary companies under the KTS Group of Companies, besides the current FMC certification for the Segaham FMU, two other FMUs are also in progress of obtaining the certification for the MTCS Sustainable Forest Management Certification Standard.

“Sirim would like to commend your organisation’s commitment to obtain the certifications for all your FMUs and to effectively use the standard to ensure that the best sustainable methods are put in place for the organisation’s forest management business practices.

“I also commend you for leveraging on the standards to manage your business risks.”

Meanwhile, KTS Group director Kenny Law said the certification was in line with the Sarawak Premier’s directive back in 2017 whereby all forest management certification (FMC) is mandatory for all long-term timber licenses in Sarawak by 2022 under the MC&I SFM certification scheme, which is an internationally recognised certification scheme.

“The next step for us is to enhance the knowledge on sustainable forest management and conservation by applying reduced impact logging to ensure the impacts dealt to the environment is minimised throughout the entire FMU,” he said in his speech.

“We will continue to strive for excellent performance and make good use of MC&I SFM to measure the three main pillars of sustainable forest management, which are distributed as economic, social and environmental.”

Currently, the forest timber license is valid from November 25, 1993 until November 24, 2023. The FMU of Timber Licence T/3291 covers an area of 38,984ha and lies within the stateland (21,234 ha) and also Mujong Merirai Protected Forest (17,750ha).

Forest Management Plan has been endorsed by the Forest Department Sarawak on November 12, 2020. The validity of this Forest Management Plan is from 2020 to 2030 for a period of 10 years.