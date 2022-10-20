Kuching Elite Wushu Club youngsters impress at KL international tourney

KUCHING (Oct 20): Young exponents from Kuching Elite Wushu Club (KEWC) enjoyed a very fruitful outing at last weekend’s International Wushu Tournament and Online Hero Wushu Competition at Pavilion Bukit Jalil in Kuala Lumpur.

The 11-member team led by KEWC president and head coach Ling Ung Hee captured 18 gold, 10 silver, and one bronze medals in the tournament participated by 900 athletes representing 150 teams from Indonesia, Singapore, China, and Malaysia.

“This is a good platform for our young athletes who have been training very hard and are eager to prove themselves in competitions either at state, national or international level.

“I am very happy that they have managed to proved their worth and compete with athletes from other states and countries,” Ling told The Borneo Post yesterday.

The club also entered 30 athletes for the online competition, with the results to be known either this week or next.

“I’m very am proud of their achievement considering that they had only been undergoing intensive training for two weeks in preparing for this event and also competing against the best from four countries,” added Ling who is also vice president of the Wushu Federation of Sarawak.

Some Malaysian states fielded athletes who recently competed in the 20th Sukma.

Three KEWC athletes — Belda Chan Zhi Yi, Kimberly Bong Wei Shi, and Sim Sze Kiat — were outstanding with each capturing three gold medals in their respective age categories.

Belda won the golds in the Girls 11-12 years old nanquan, nandao and nangun, Kimberly won golds in the 11-12 years old Foundation nanquan, jianshu and qiangshu, while 48-year-old Sim was first in the Yong Style Traditional taijiquan, short apparatus taiji fan, and traditional nanquan.

Others who finished on the podium included Dickson Teo Shoon Jie (one gold, two silver); Serene Teo Xin Lin (two gold); Victor Chee Goon Seng (two gold); Andra Chan Zhi Zheng, Einstein Chin Yee Ge (1 gold, 1 silver); Marcos Bong Wei Zhe (1 gold, two silver); and Hong Wu Kang (1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze).

Accompanying the KEWC team was team manager Chang Sui Hui, who was assisted by Eu Siew Yien.