Kuching temple’s tax relief application approved after paying since 2017

KUCHING (Oct 20): The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) has approved the tax reliefs filed by a legally registered temple worshiping the Goddess of Mercy Guan Yin here.

After being informed by a good samaritan that its income is exempted from income tax, the temple committee realised that due to the lack of understanding of the income tax law, it had erroneously reported the temple’s incomes derived from 2017 to 2021 as taxable income and paid taxes on these incomes.

The temple then through its appointed tax agent submitted a written application for relief due to error and mistake made to the IRB pursuant to Section 131 of the Income Tax Act.

“After having inquired into the matter through a meeting and carefully perusing the long and detailed written representation submitted by the tax agent, the IRB finally agreed with the legal contentions contained in the representation and approved the temple’s application for relief,” explained licensed tax agent Lam Kam Wing, who represented the temple.

The temple was also represented by tax agents Toh Yong Lai and Thian Chiat Loo of JK Tax Services Sdn Bhd.

“IRB gave the relief sought by way of repayment of the amount of tax previously paid by the temple in respect of the alleged error or mistake made for 2017-2021.”