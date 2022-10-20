Learn touch rugby from Mr Touch himself

KUCHING (Oct 20): Touch rugby legend Peter Walters from New Zealand will be conducting a play and learn session of touch rugby at Padang KDFA, Taman Sourabaya in Kuching on Saturday (Oct 22) from 8am to 11am.

Peter Walters is the founder of Galaxy Touch, the biggest touch rugby club in the world.

Sarawak Touch Association (STA) president Hafisz Rachman Drahman said yesterday that it was an honour to have the legend known as ‘Mr Touch’ to come to Kuching and share his knowledge with Sarawak touch players and enthusiasts.

“This initiative (to Kuching) is by Malaysia Touch Association with the cooperation from STA.

“Walters is visiting Malaysia from Oct 14 to 23 and he has already conducted several sessions since Oct 15 with Pahang, Putrajaya and with Negeri Sembilan yesterday.

“He will be in Selangor tomorrow before coming down to Kuching for Saturday’s session and flying back to his country on Sunday,” he said.

According to Hafisz, this is one of the programmes to create an awareness of this sport in Sarawak.

All touch rugby players, enthusiasts, boys and girls, are invited to this session.

For more information, call Hafisz on 019-8898113.