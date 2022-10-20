Malaysia Airlines, Firefly mount additional flights facilitate GE15 movement

BINTULU (Oct 20): Malaysia Airlines (MAS) has launched its ‘Jom Balik Mengundi’ campaign, offering 20 per cent discounted fares to facilitate voter movement for the 15th general election (GE15) via air transport, for bookings from today to Nov 19, 2022 for travel from Nov 11 to 27, 2022.

The national airline will also mount additional 26 flights and upgrade 16 domestic services to wide-body A330 aircraft to accommodate the surge in demand to several routes in Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak.

In a media statement following the announcement of GE15 on Nov 19 by the Election Commission, it said the 20 per cent discount promotion is applicable on all fare categories comprising Lite, Basic and Flex for Economy Class as well as Basic and Flex for Business Class and available for booking via www.malaysiaairlines.com.

Meanwhile, Firefly Airlines will add up to 70 flights from Subang and Penang to selected domestic routes from Nov 17 to 20 with 24 per cent and 10 per cent discounted fares for jet and ATR-operated flights respectively.

The promotion is available for booking from today until Oct 24, 2022 for travel from Nov 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023.

MASwings customers travelling from Miri to Mulu, Sandakan to Lahad Datu, and Bintulu to Sibu will be able to book flights from RM135 for one-way all-in fares.

Group Chief Executive Officer of Malaysia Aviation Group, Captain Izham Ismail said, “As a national airline, supporting the GE15 movement for those travelling back to their hometown to fulfil their responsibilities is part of our national commitment.

“In view of this, all airlines under the Malaysia Aviation Group are pleased to mount additional capacities for certain sectors, where possible.

“We are prepared to meet the increase in travel while offering smooth and reliable connectivity and ensuring our customers’ highest level of safety and security throughout their journey with us.