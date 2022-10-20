MASwings to stop flying to East Kalimantan

KOTA KINABALU: MASwings has decided to cease operations between Tawau and Tarakan, East Kalimantan, Indonesia, effective 30 October 2022.

The decision was made following the suspension of the three times weekly flights into Tarakan since 22 March 2020 in response to the Movement Control Order and closure of international borders enforced by the Malaysian government in response to the surge of the Covid-19 outbreak.

MASwings Chief Operating Officer, Captain Nasaruddin A. Bakar explained, “After a thorough business review, we have taken a difficult decision to discontinue our operations into Tarakan. Despite efforts being put in place as the border opens to sustain the operations, it is an extremely challenging operating condition and no longer commercially viable for MASwings to resume operations.

“Since we started the operations into Tarakan in February 2012, MASwings has recorded a moderate passenger load factor allowing us to continue sustaining the operations to this route. With the Covid-19 crisis impacting global businesses and economics especially the airlines, MASwings is not spared. The slump in travel demand due to travel restrictions and uncertainties even after the travel market is slowly recovering have weighed heavily on MASwings’ ability to continue operations into Tarakan.”

MASwings wishes to record and express its heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to its customers and stakeholders who have supported MASwings and its Tarakan operations since 2012.