Missing Lawas septuagenarian found safe by villagers

MIRI (Oct 20): A villager from Kampung Masjid Baru Merapok in Lawas, who went missing yesterday, was found safe by villagers.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Limbang chief Awangku Mohd Hazmin Awang Zainal said Zain Lade, 77, was reported missing at 2.46pm after he failed to return home from his farm in the morning.

Bomba then deployed a team, comprising six personnel from Lawas fire station, to the scene located about 31km from the station.

“The victim had gone out to the farm area around his house alone at 11am and have failed to return home later in the afternoon prompting his family members to lodge a report at Merapok police station,” Awangku Hazmin said in a statement.

Upon arrival at 3.20pm, the Bomba team began a search and rescue (SAR) operation together with villagers, People Volunteer Corps (Rela), and the police around the victim’s farm area.

“The victim was found safe by the SAR team around 2km from his farm area at 4.50pm.

“He was handed over to his family members and later brought to Merapok Health Clinic for a health check,” Awangku Hazimin added.

The operation was called off at 6.25pm.