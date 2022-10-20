Nanta: GPS ready for GE15 even if held during monsoon season

KUCHING (Oct 20): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is prepared for the 15th general election (GE15) even if it is held during year-end monsoon season, said its secretary general Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said GPS had taken into consideration all aspects and eventualities during the rainy season.

“We had our state election hardly a year ago, which was also held during rainy season.

“We are aware of the challenges we are going to face during heavy rain, especially in the areas where river is the mode of transport.

“For example, in Kapit we have to rely on river transport and we need a lot of speed boats.

“We have got that, which we prepared long time ago,” he said in an interview in his office in Putrajaya today.

The incumbent for Kapit said GPS is all the time ready for GE15 because since the last state election its elected representatives – assemblymen and MPs – have been on the ground meeting the people and ensuring that every government development project is implemented smoothly.

On the campaign period, he said two weeks is suitable because it gives everyone sufficient time to campaign.

“For Sarawak, two weeks is suitable because some of the constituencies cover a huge area. It also gives voters sufficient time to plan for their return trip to vote.

“To me, the period is not too short and too long. It’s just nice,” he said.

The Election Commission (EC) has set Nov 19 as polling day for GE15, amid concerns that heavy rain and floods during the year-end monsoon season may deter voters.

The nomination day is Nov 5.