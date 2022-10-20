New govt must solve statelessness issue in S’wak

SIBU (Oct 20): The party or coalition that forms the government after the15th general election must give particular attention to the stateless (persons) issue in Sarawak, said Chambai Lindong.

The Sarawak Dayak National Union (SDNU) Sibu chairman said the issue must be tackled so that those still without proper documentation could be granted citizenship if they fulfilled the requirements.

He said statelessness is still an issue in Sarawak and often happens in rural areas, especially among the Dayaks.

“This could be due to lack of knowledge on the importance of having identification documents.

“In the past, it happened because longhouses in the interior were too far from the nearest National Registration office in the town.

“Today, it still happens because parents are ignorant of their children’s future. For example, in one case I am handling now, a child is left in the care of his grandparents after his parents divorced.

“The parents are the ones who are supposed to register their children but the father did not seem to bother about it. The mother could not do the registration because she herself is without an identification document,” he said.

Chambai said there were many disadvantages if one were without proper identification documents.

“They face difficulties getting access to government facilities such as health and education,” he said.

Chambai, a lawyer by profession, commended a policy introduced by the state government on the issuance of temporary documents for stateless individuals (DSITK) for those under the age of 21 in Sarawak.

Application forms for the documents called ‘Dokumen Sementara Individu Tanpa Kewarganegaraan’ (DSITK) will be made available to those eligible at all district offices in the state starting next month.

Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah had said that DSITK has a three years’ validity.

Chambai said with DSITK, at least the holder could get access to health and education although it does not guarantee them Malaysian citizenship.

“There is a case I know of a boy who had an accident recently. A nail pierced his forehead.

“He went to the hospital and was charged foreigners’ rates for his treatment because he is without a Malaysia identification document.

“He had no money to pay for it. Fortunately, their longhouse chief was willing to help and he went to Kuching to get the boy’s identification documents done.

“In the end, the boy only needed to pay the same treatment rate as other Malaysian citizens,” he said.

He also suggested that the people’s representatives elected in the coming election to bring up the matter to the federal administration.

“Maybe the federal government can complement the effort made by the Sarawak government on this issue.

“I am sure if one is issued DSITK, his journey to get his citizenship is already halfway done. DSITK means the state government acknowledges the holder is a Sarawakian.

“The procedures to apply for late birth registration and MyKad are different, but with DSITK, it can support them in their application,” he said.