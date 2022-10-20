Night out without ICs sees four in Kuching fined RM700 each

KUCHING (Oct 20): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined four men RM700 in default one month in jail each for failing to produce their identity cards when required by the police at an entertainment centre.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi convicted Kho Thong How, 32, Kon You Liang, 27, Then Mee Teck, 39, and Hwong Yu Fui, 50, on their own guilty pleas to a charge framed under Regulation 25(1)(n) of the National Regulations 1990.

The Regulation carries a jail term of up to three months, a fine of up to RM20,000, or both, upon conviction.

They committed the offence at an entertainment centre at Jalan Tun Jugah here around 11.20pm on Oct 18.

Based on the facts of the case, police had conducted a raid and inspection on the premises.

During the inspection, all four men failed to produce their identity cards when required by the police.

They were subsequently arrested for further action.

Insp Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted the case, while the four men were unrepresented by counsel.