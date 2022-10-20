Park to stay with Rhinos until 2024

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 20): Park Tae Su has signed a new two-year extension of his contract with Sabah FC, which will see him stay with the Rhinos until 2024.

The highly popular South Korean footballer’s current deal will expire at the end of the season.

Team manager Ahmad Marzuki Nasir confirmed the contract extension through a posting in his personal Facebook account.

Also attached were a couple of photos that included Park posing after signing his contract.

“Park Tae Su has extended his contract with Sabah Football Club #RaduTatapRadu,” Marzuki stated in the posting.

The extension was well deserved as the Incheon-born footballer impressed with the Rhinos in the just concluded Super League.

Park, who is fluent in Malay language and fondly called ‘Karim Park’ by the local fans, has scored eight goals in 16 league appearances.

That made him the team’s top scorer, which was outstanding considering that he is naturally a centre-back and has been frequently deployed as a defensive midfielder by head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee for much of the league campaign.

Meanwhile, many Sabah FC football fans took to the comment section of Ahmad Marzuki’s social media account to give their approval of Park’s contract extension.

In fact, there was even suggestion from the fans calling for the foreign import footballer to be given citizenship via the naturalisation process.

Park started playing for Sabah in 2019 and was one of the key players that helped Sabah win the Premier League, thus securing promotion to the Super League.

And Park is set to be an integral member of Kim Swee’s side for the Malaysia Cup where Sabah FC have been drawn to take on UiTM FC, who will play host in the first leg tie on October 26.

The Malaysia Cup this year will see the 16 teams involved playing in a two-leg knockout format rather than the traditional group stage.

The Malaysia Cup first round, quarterfinals and semifinals will be held on a home-and-away basis while the final will be held at a neutral venue on Nov 26.

Another change to the Malaysia Cup competition, as announced by the Malaysian Football League, is the abolition of the away goals advantage.