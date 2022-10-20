PBDS calls on Dayaks in PH to support its candidates

KUCHING (Oct 20): Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) is calling on the Dayaks in Pakatan Harapan (PH) to rally behind PBDS candidates in the coming 15th general election (GE15).

PBDS president Bobby William said if the Dayaks in PH truly want to help their community, they must help the PBDS candidates to enter Parliament.

“If the Dayaks in PH sincerely want to help Dayaks, please give PBDS the chance to prove our struggle.

“It is very important for PBDS to enter Parliament because PBDS is purely the Dayak voice. Dayak representatives under the multiracial political parties had failed to fight for the Dayaks.

“The national Budget 2023 is a clear proof of Bangsa Dayaks being sidelined; there is no allocation for Bangsa Dayak,” he told The Borneo Post.

Meanwhile, on what happened to the political alliance with Gabungan Anak Sarawak (Gasak) which they formed in 2020 with other local-based political groups, Bobby said the collaboration did not materialise this time.

“There is no more Gasak. But we still try to cooperate with every local-based opposition party to avoid clashes with each other against Pakatan Harapan and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS),” he said.

Gasak is an alliance comprising local-based political groups namely Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi), Sarawak Workers’ Party (SWP), PBDS and leaders of Sarawak for Sarawakians (S4S) and Sarawak Independence Alliance (SIA).

Bobby asserted that PBDS will always honour the memorandum of understanding (MoU) it signed with Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) and Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) to forge a very strong front to deny political parties from the peninsula, especially the Democratic Action Party (DAP) and Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), as well as GPS victory in GE15.

The MoU is also to avoid clashes among the three local-based opposition parties against their opponents.

PBDS had so far confirmed it will contest in the Dayak-majority seats of Baram, Kapit, Julau and mixed seat Sibuti in GE15.