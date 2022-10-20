Petron stations a safe shelter during emergency

PENAMPANG (Oct 20): Public can now make Petron gas stations a safe location to seek first aid in the event of an emergency.

Petron’s commitment to prioritize community safety is proven through its collaboration with the Royal Malaysian Police (RMP) in ensuring that the Go-To-Safety-Point (GTSP) program is achieved.

Sabah Deputy Police Commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun said the GTSP program will help increase public awareness that Petron stations are a safe place to go when faced with situations where they need help from other parties.

“If an individual or community is far away from the police station or hospital, Petron station is the new suitable place to take shelter and seek help.

“The GTSP also provides a ‘de-stress’ corner that provides a comfortable space to take a break and rest before continuing your journey. It is also equipped with a first aid kit, chairs, blankets and a safety information board containing emergency phone numbers,” he said at the launch of Go-To-Safety-Point (GTSP) program at Petron Minintod gas station in Penampang on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Petron Head of Retail Business Shaliza Mohd Sidek said the GTSP programme is a way for Petron to contribute to the safety, security and well-being of the community.

“We want to increase public awareness on GTSP and for Petron to be known as a safe location where they can seek early assistance in the event of an emergency.

“Our collaboration with the RMP gives us the opportunity to give back to the community in the form of this program,” she said.

The GTSP programme is an initiative led by RMP, under the government’s “United Against Crime” that aims to ensure the safety and security of the local communities. It increases police presence at Petron stations and calls made from Petron stations receive quicker response time, making the stations a safe shelter for the public during emergency situations.