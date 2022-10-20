PKR Sarawak says 2-week campaign period not ideal, wants fairness from authorities

KUCHING (Oct 20): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak has called the two-week campaign period set by the Election Commission for the 15th general election not ideal but better than the 11 days given for the polls in 2018.

PKR Sarawak deputy chairman Abun Sui Anyit said the party will make do with the time allocated to reach out to voters.

“As I had proposed before, the official campaign period for GE15 should be at least 21 days but now we are only getting 14 days to campaign from the EC.

“Even though it is not 21 days, at least there is an increase in the number of days to campaign compared to GE14,” he said in a statement.

He had previously complained that a campaign period of 11 or 14 days did not suffice as logistical issues caused by floods, landslides, and continuous heavy rain increased by the week.

With the nomination date set for Nov 5, he called on the EC and authorities concerned to exercise fairness towards all contesting parties.

“I also hope that Sarawakians will support Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidates from Sarawak this GE15 to be part of the PH federal government,” added Abun, who is likely to stand in Hulu Rajang for the coalition.

Malaysia will head to the polls on Nov 19.