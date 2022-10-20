PKR’s Diog Dios confirms standing in Puncak Borneo

KUCHING (Oct 20): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak vice chairman II Diog Dios has confirmed that he will be contesting in Puncak Borneo for Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the upcoming 15th general election (GE15).

“Yes, it’s confirmed,” the retired Tun Abdul Razak Teachers Training Institute lecturer said when asked to confirm speculations that he will be PH’s candidate for the parliamentary constituency.

Diog said he decided to contest as PH candidate in Puncak Borneo because after having moved around in the constituency since his involvement in politics in 2016, he had found out that a lot of things need to be done and be refreshed.

He said he had formed Persatuan Penduduk Puncak Borneo in 2018, which serves as a channel for him to help the people in the constituency.

“When the incumbent suddenly left us in PKR and join other party, it made me think that this is the time for me to move on and lead PKR in Puncak Borneo.”

On his concerns in the area, Diog, who is PKR Puncak Borneo branch chairman, said there was a need to look into matters like enhancing education.

“The livelihood of the people, better economic prospects and development also need to be paid serious attention to,” Diog, who hails from Kampung Git added.

Puncak Borneo is expected to see a multi-cornered fight in the upcoming general election. Aside from PKR and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK), Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) and Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) are also eyeing the seat.

PBK, PSB and Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak, however, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to avoid clashing with each other in any seat in GE15.

PBK president Voon Lee Shan said PBK is very likely to field a candidate in Puncak Borneo as the party has been given the choice.

He added that the party has a potential candidate for Puncak Borneo who holds a master’s degree and about to complete his doctorate.

PBK had decided that except for Mas Gading, all PBK candidates will contest using PSB logo in GE15.

However, the recently-formed PSB Puncak Borneo Parliamentary Committee has called on the top party leadership to seriously consider fielding its candidate in the constituency in GE15.

Aspirasi is expected to field its chairman George Young Si-Ricord Junior to contest in Puncak Borneo.

GPS has yet to drop any hint on who will be fielded in Puncak Borneo although the coalition is not short of potential candidates, which include incumbent Datuk Willie Mongin.