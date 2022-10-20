PM says will meet cops, NSC over alleged Israeli spy agency ops in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 20): Caretaker prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said he will meet the National Security Council (NSC), police and relevant agencies over claims that the Mossad, Israel’s intelligence agency, was operating in Malaysia.

Asked to comment about the controversy, he said he has not been fully briefed and needed to consult with the security and law enforcement agencies first.

“Wait until I meet the inspector general of police, director-general of the NSC, and all associated agencies. I will get the report,” he told the press after officiating an event at Dataran Merdeka today.

The caretaker PM gave his assurance to Malaysians that the country’s national security remained intact, adding that there should be no cause for alarm.

On October 18, local media reported that police rescued a 31-year-old victim a day after being kidnapped by a group of locals purportedly recruited by the Mossad to help the Zionist regime hunt down Hamas members in Malaysia.

Links to the agency have yet to be officially established, with the police warning members of the public against further speculation.

Last Friday, 11 people, including a woman, were charged at the Magistrates’ Court here with kidnapping a Palestinian national, Omar ZM Albelbaisy, to obtain information about a piece of software used to hack mobile phones. – Malay Mail