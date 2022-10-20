Retired Bintulu educator urges new govt to focus on people, not for political survival

BINTULU (Oct 20): A retired educator Ali Sabri Saber Ali Khan is less interested in which party will form the next government after the 15th general election, but is looking forward to the winning party obtaining a two-third majority.

He said it is important for the new government to be stable unlike now where the government looks very shaky and weak.

“If not by the opponents, the government is also being harassed by its own allies. This is very nauseating and which is why majority of people want GE15 to be held immediately,” he said.

Ali Sabri, 65, also a former headmaster, also hoped veteran leaders who have long been in power to step down honorably.

“Give others a chance. Though still fit and healthy, there are many more Malaysians of high calibre,” he said, adding that these young leaders should be nurtured and guided accordingly so that they will be ready to lead in future.

“If the power transition is not done with sufficient preparation, it will affect the country’s governance,” he stressed.

“Therefore, young people should be given the opportunity to hold important positions in the party and be given more responsibilities, not just as ordinary party members,” said Ali Sabri.

He asserted that trust and confidence must be given to these potential leaders and should be appointed as deputy ministers in preparing them for a bigger role.

On the nation’s economic perspective, he said the next government needs to be more aggressive in their policies to improve all sectors of the economy.

Abundance investments must be brought in and skilled workforce must be sufficient, which is why political stability is essential to attract investors, he added.

He also hoped that the government will continue creating job opportunities for the locals, though in some sectors, foreign labour is still required to meet the needs of the domestic workforce.

“Mega projects must be implemented, although they might incur a lot of spending so as to increase job opportunities and reduce unemployment,” he noted.

Meanwhile, on affordable housing schemes, Ali Sabri opined that the government ought to intensify its construction, especially to those in the low-income groups.

“The larger the population, the needs to own a house is greater. The location of the housing projects must be carefully studied in order to hit the market and for private housing projects, the government must find ways to control the prices so as not to burden the people, especially those with low incomes,” he said.

He also called on the political parties to focus more on the people instead of their struggle for political survival and hoped they would stop using race and religion issues to gain votes and support as these would only divide the people.