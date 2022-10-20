Sabah to seek explanation from EC on increase of voters

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 20): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor will seek an explanation from the Election Commission (EC) on the sudden rise of over half a million new voters following the Undi18 automatic registration.

He said the EC had to clear the air following the concerns raised by some parties.

“This is because the system now is automatic, so we do not know if there are those in the past who did not register as voters, being included in this automated system,” he said to reporters after officiating Yayasan Sabah College of Technology 25th convocation here on Thursday.

Hajiji said he could only comment further on this matter after an explanation is given by the relevant authorities.

Kadazandusun Cultural Association (KDCA) Deputy President Datuk Seri Panglima Clarence B. Malakun has also demanded answers from the EC and the National Registration Department (NRD) regarding the alleged spike in voter numbers in Sabah.

He said the issue is important to the people in the state who will soon be exercising their rights to vote for the next government.

“This is a very alarming revelation and allegation. We’ve received a lot of calls from people demanding to know the truth. Perhaps, the EC and NRD are in the best position to explain.

“Sabahans have long been living under the suspicion that non-Sabahans have managed to cast votes. We’ve heard about them getting ICs. We’ve heard about the scandalous Projek IC. And now this,” he said.

He suggested that the NRD should have a proper verification exercise to determine if the new voters are holding properly issued and legal identity cards.

“Verify if they are really genuine people of Sabah or otherwise.

“But the big question remains: why they did not register themselves as voters before?” he asked.

Malakun said he hoped the EC is committed in cleaning up Sabah from all these mess.

“Our leaders are all united in wanting to build a better Sabah for Sabahans.”

“To move forward to a better future, we must first exorcise the demons that have been haunting us for a long time and the mother of them all is non-Sabahans casting votes to decide the government of our choice,” he said.

Few days ago, Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) made a shocking revelation about the spike in voter numbers in Sabah.

It pointed out that the electoral roll released by the Election Commission (EC) revealed a 53.9 per cent increase in new voters, from 1,064,686 in 2008 to 1,638,806 this year, prompting SAPP President Datuk Seri Panglima Yong Teck Lee to suspect that the surge could be due to a high number of dubious voters that came about from the Project IC scandal.

Yong reportedly claimed that based on a preliminary review of the 2022 election roll, many of the new voters were aged above 30 years old while some in their 60s.

He also found it suspicious to see so many middle-aged people as newly registered voters.

Later, Parti Solidariti Tanahairku (STARSABAH) said it found it to be shocking to learn that there was a very unusual spike in the number of voters in Keningau.

Its President Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan said that he came to learn that the increase in the Keningau parliamentary constituency was over 70 per cent.

“This is very unusual and suspicious,” he said.

He disclosed that the number of voters in Keningau parliamentary was 51,777 in 2018 but jumped to 87,371 in 2022, making it a 70.7 per cent increase.

He also said that he was informed the number of U18 in Keningau parliamentary was less than 8,000.

“There’s no way we can have an increase of over 30,000 in just less than five years. Something is wrong,” he said.

Meanwhile, Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) vice-chairman Sim Fui pointed out that in the voter population data listed on the website https://www.sabahgazette.com, from 2008 to 2022, the number of voters in the 25 parliamentary constituencies in Sabah actually increased.

“The number of voters in Pensiangan increased unexpectedly from 31,377 to 55,453 in 14 years, which is very incredible,” he said, adding that parliamentary constituencies that also saw an increase of voters by more than 70 per cent, included Sepanggar , 72.1 per cent and Keningau, 70.7 percent.

He said that the voter growth in both constituencies from 62,415 in 2008 to 107,463, and 51,177 to 87,371 people respectively.

“Voters in Kota Kinabalu, the state capital, grew by only 32 per cent between 2008 and 2022, when its population increased from 56,220 to 74,248 in 2008. From the data point of view, this kind of increase is very incredible.

“Therefore we seek an explanation from the NRD and EC. If it is because of the implementation of the 18-year-old automatic voter registration system, then it is even more necessary for the department and EC to provide clarification to ensure that all those registered are not illegal immigrants,” Sim Fui stressed.

He noted that the implementation of automatic registration of voters at the age of 18 may also include new voters who were not registered in the last general election, or cover Sabahans who have not been registered in the past.

He said when facing the general election, Sabahans will inevitably come up with the phrase “ghost voter”, the ultimate problem that has plagued them for decades and the question of who these people are has never been answered.

“I urge the NRD and EC to explain where the number of 574,120 new voters came from. First, it can ensure that Sabahans can regain confidence in this national election. Second, it can also demonstrate the transparency and integrity of the ruling party,” he stressed.