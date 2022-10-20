Salang ready to wrest back Julau he lost in GE14

KUCHING (Oct 20): Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president Datuk Joseph Salang is ready to wrest back the Julau parliamentary seat in the 15th General Election (GE15) if he is given the opportunity to do so.

However, the former MP, who lost the seat in GE14 to Independent candidate Larry Sng, said whether he gets the chance to do so depended on Premier and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“It is up to the Premier to decide, not me.

“The ‘watikah’ (candidacy appointment letter) is from him and if he gives it to me, I’m fine,” he told reporters when met after attending a book launch here today.

Salang, who was Julau MP for four terms, lost to Sng by 1,931 votes in GE14 back in 2018. Sng had garnered 10,105 votes while Salang polled 8,174 votes.

On PRS’ candidates for GE15, Salang said the party had already reviewed its potential candidates to contest in six constituencies traditionally allocated to PRS; namely Julau, Sri Aman, Selangau, Lubok Antu, Kanowit and Hulu Rajang.

“The name list will be submitted to the Premier once I have my discussion with him.

“This is so that whatever misgivings he may have or what we are unsure about will be trashed out during the discussion,” he said.

Salang said the names of GPS candidates who are contesting in GE15 will only be announced by Abang Johari when the time comes.

“I think all GPS component parties have finalised their potential candidates except that they have not been named because we are waiting to be given approval by the Premier who will eventually issue the ‘watikah’ for each candidate.

“It is for that reason no names can be revealed as yet until he has made the decision to announce the candidates. As you know, GPS is preparing for all 31 parliamentary seats, so let’s just wait for it,” he said.

On a related matter, Salang found the 14-day campaign period set by the Election Commission (EC) for GE15 to be sufficient.

“It is quite adequate based on the present situation that we have. We hope that during the campaign, the weather will be more clement.

“We have all done our preparations and are now just waiting for the signal to say go,” he said.

The GE15 polling date has been set for Nov 19 with nomination and early voting dates fixed on Nov 5 and 15 respectively.